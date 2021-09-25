Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Position Cut by Patriot Financial Partners GP LP

Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for approximately 8.5% of Patriot Financial Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP owned about 1.39% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $24,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.92. 83,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

