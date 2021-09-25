Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $114.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.