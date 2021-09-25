Energycoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Energycoin has a market cap of $99,246.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00057251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007377 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

