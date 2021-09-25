Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,332,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter.

FXI opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

