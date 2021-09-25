Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $156.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

