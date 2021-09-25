Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,145 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHD opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

