Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $945,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78.

