Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

