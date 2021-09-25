Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $638,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.96. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.92 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

