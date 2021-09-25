Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 636 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $482.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.20 and a 1-year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

