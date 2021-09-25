Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $935.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

