Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Cap of $93.44 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Elitium has a total market cap of $93.44 million and $576,581.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00007850 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00124017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

