Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Head to Head Survey

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fury Gold Mines and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 102.47%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Eldorado Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45% Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37%

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -6.24 Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.39 $104.54 million $1.00 7.82

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

