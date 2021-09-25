Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of EAR opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Eargo has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $275.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter worth about $115,209,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth about $7,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 3,108.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 267,396 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

