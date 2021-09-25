e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

NYSE ELF opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

