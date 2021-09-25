Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 726,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. TCV Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 1.42% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,340. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

