Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,129 shares of company stock worth $1,966,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,067,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.54. 2,010,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,420. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

