Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.75. 5,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Draganfly Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.