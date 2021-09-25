Diligent Investors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $196.82 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.10. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

