Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

