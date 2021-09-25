Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ REG opened at $68.30 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

