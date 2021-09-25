Diligent Investors LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

