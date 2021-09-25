Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Innoviva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 153,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Innoviva stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

