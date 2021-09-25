Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €64.20 ($75.53).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ETR:DLG remained flat at $€67.42 ($79.32) during trading on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 12 month high of €68.34 ($80.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.34.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

