Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

