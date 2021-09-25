Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Neutral

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $213.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.