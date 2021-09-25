Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $214.59. The company had a trading volume of 246,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

