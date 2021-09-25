Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. 7,617,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,015,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

