Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.02. 359,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

