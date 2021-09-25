Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,095 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

