Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.20. 2,366,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

