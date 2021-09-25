Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,089. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

