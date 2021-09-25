Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,817.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 270,014 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,676. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

