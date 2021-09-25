Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cummins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,742,000 after buying an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.92. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.35.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

