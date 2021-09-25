CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $35,012.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

