CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,845,343.92 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $1,845,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day moving average of $231.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.