CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $17,582,060.70 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

