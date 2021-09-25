Critical Contrast: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.24% 16.74% 5.29%

7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Insight Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.38 $172.64 million $6.19 14.71

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $108.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

