Critical Analysis: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) vs. Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.51 billion 3.92 $780.09 million $2.45 29.79 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cerner and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 2 1 7 0 2.50 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerner currently has a consensus target price of $84.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 12.54% 18.32% 10.34% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cerner beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

