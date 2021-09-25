Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTTAY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

