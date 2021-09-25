Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $36,729.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043428 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

