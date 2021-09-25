Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,823 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 59.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Truist Securities raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXPI opened at $216.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

