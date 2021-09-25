Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 66,307 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.