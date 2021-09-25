Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

