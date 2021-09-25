Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.22 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

