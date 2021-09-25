Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1,788.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP opened at $116.43 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

