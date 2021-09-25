Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 339,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,804. The firm has a market cap of $425.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter worth $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter worth $86,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

