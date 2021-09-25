Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 9.49% 6.76% 4.10% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yamana Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 100.63%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.45 $203.60 million $0.32 12.38 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.22 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.46

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

