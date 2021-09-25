Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,061 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

