Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $901.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

